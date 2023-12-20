Tyrese Haliburton, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Hornets - December 20
Tyrese Haliburton is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Indiana Pacers (13-12) take on the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pacers' Last Game
The Pacers lost their previous game to the Clippers, 151-127, on Monday. Bennedict Mathurin was their leading scorer with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bennedict Mathurin
|34
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Isaiah Jackson
|15
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Buddy Hield
|14
|0
|4
|0
|1
|3
Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton's numbers for the season are 24.8 points, 11.8 assists and 3.9 boards per game.
- Myles Turner puts up 16.5 points, 7.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bruce Brown is posting 12.2 points, 2.9 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.
- Mathurin is putting up 14.5 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 boards per game.
- Buddy Hield posts 12.8 points, 2.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|19.3
|3.5
|9.2
|0.5
|0.4
|2.4
|Myles Turner
|14.7
|7.3
|0.8
|0.6
|1.6
|0.9
|Bruce Brown
|13.1
|5.2
|2.8
|1.2
|0.1
|0.7
|Bennedict Mathurin
|16.1
|4.1
|2.3
|0.4
|0.2
|1.3
|Obi Toppin
|12.8
|3.8
|1.8
|0.1
|1.1
|1.7
