How to Watch Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers vs. the Hornets: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (13-12) bring a four-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (7-18), losers of five straight.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- This season, the Pacers have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 49.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- Indiana has an 8-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.3% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 25th.
- The 127.4 points per game the Pacers record are 6.7 more points than the Hornets allow (120.7).
- Indiana has a 13-7 record when putting up more than 120.7 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers are averaging 126.7 points per game at home. In road games, they are playing better on offense, averaging 128.1 points per contest.
- Indiana is surrendering 121.2 points per game this season at home, which is 12.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (133.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Pacers have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 15.6 three-pointers per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andrew Nembhard
|Out
|Knee
|Jalen Smith
|Questionable
|Knee/Heel
|Myles Turner
|Questionable
|Hamstring
