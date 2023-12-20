The Indiana Pacers (13-12) bring a four-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (7-18), losers of five straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Hornets.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, the Pacers have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 49.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

Indiana has an 8-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.3% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 25th.

The 127.4 points per game the Pacers record are 6.7 more points than the Hornets allow (120.7).

Indiana has a 13-7 record when putting up more than 120.7 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers are averaging 126.7 points per game at home. In road games, they are playing better on offense, averaging 128.1 points per contest.

Indiana is surrendering 121.2 points per game this season at home, which is 12.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (133.3).

Looking at three-pointers, the Pacers have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 15.6 three-pointers per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Pacers Injuries