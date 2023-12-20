Indiana State vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (6-5) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (4-5) at Mackey Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-55 in favor of Purdue, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 20.
The Sycamores are coming off of a 65-62 loss to Ohio in their most recent game on Sunday.
Indiana State vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
Indiana State vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 76, Indiana State 55
Other MVC Predictions
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- When the Sycamores defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked No. 289 in our computer rankings, on November 6 by a score of 85-82, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
- Indiana State has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).
Indiana State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 289) on November 6
- 64-52 over Radford (No. 298) on November 23
- 65-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 319) on December 10
- 73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 345) on December 2
Indiana State Leaders
- Kiley Bess: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)
- Mya Glanton: 10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 57.1 FG%
- Bella Finnegan: 11 PTS, 2 STL, 32.1 FG%, 21.8 3PT% (12-for-55)
- Chelsea Cain: 11.3 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Ella Sawyer: 4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores put up 66.7 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (282nd in college basketball). They have a -29 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.
