Wednesday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (6-5) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (4-5) at Mackey Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-55 in favor of Purdue, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 20.

The Sycamores are coming off of a 65-62 loss to Ohio in their most recent game on Sunday.

Indiana State vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Indiana State vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 76, Indiana State 55

Other MVC Predictions

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

When the Sycamores defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked No. 289 in our computer rankings, on November 6 by a score of 85-82, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

Indiana State has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Indiana State 2023-24 Best Wins

85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 289) on November 6

64-52 over Radford (No. 298) on November 23

65-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 319) on December 10

73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 345) on December 2

Indiana State Leaders

Kiley Bess: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Mya Glanton: 10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 57.1 FG%

10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 57.1 FG% Bella Finnegan: 11 PTS, 2 STL, 32.1 FG%, 21.8 3PT% (12-for-55)

11 PTS, 2 STL, 32.1 FG%, 21.8 3PT% (12-for-55) Chelsea Cain: 11.3 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

11.3 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Ella Sawyer: 4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores put up 66.7 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (282nd in college basketball). They have a -29 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

