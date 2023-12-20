The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Evansville Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Evansville (-9.5) 144.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Evansville (-9.5) 144.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

Evansville has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Purple Aces and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

Tennessee Tech has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

So far this year, five out of the Golden Eagles' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.