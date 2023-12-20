The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Evansville has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces are the 99th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 324th.
  • The Purple Aces score 82.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 76.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • Evansville has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 76.5 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Evansville has played better at home this year, scoring 90.2 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game in road games.
  • In home games, the Purple Aces are giving up 8.2 fewer points per game (68.0) than away from home (76.2).
  • When playing at home, Evansville is averaging 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.8) than away from home (7.0). However, it owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (29.2%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ BYU L 96-55 Marriott Center
12/16/2023 @ Bellarmine W 70-61 Freedom Hall
12/18/2023 UT Martin W 98-91 Ford Center
12/20/2023 Tennessee Tech - Ford Center
12/29/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center

