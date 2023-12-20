How to Watch Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Evansville has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Purple Aces are the 99th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 324th.
- The Purple Aces score 82.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 76.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
- Evansville has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 76.5 points.
Evansville Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Evansville has played better at home this year, scoring 90.2 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Purple Aces are giving up 8.2 fewer points per game (68.0) than away from home (76.2).
- When playing at home, Evansville is averaging 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.8) than away from home (7.0). However, it owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (29.2%).
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ BYU
|L 96-55
|Marriott Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 70-61
|Freedom Hall
|12/18/2023
|UT Martin
|W 98-91
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ford Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
