Wednesday's game between the Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) at Ford Center has a projected final score of 82-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Evansville, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 20.

The game has no set line.

Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 82, Tennessee Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-14.2)

Evansville (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Evansville is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee Tech's 6-3-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Purple Aces' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Golden Eagles' games have gone over.

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces' +113 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.5 points per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 72.3 per contest (215th in college basketball).

Evansville wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It collects 38.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 96th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.1 per contest.

Evansville makes 2.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.6 (261st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.2.

The Purple Aces rank 62nd in college basketball with 101.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 158th in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Evansville has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.9 per game (47th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (141st in college basketball).

