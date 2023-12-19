Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Washington County, Indiana today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern High School - Pekin at New Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: New Washington, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.