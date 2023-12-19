Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vigo County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Vigo County, Indiana today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vigo County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terre Haute South Vigo High School at Hutsonville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Hutsonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
