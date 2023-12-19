The Samford Bulldogs (9-2) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Valparaiso Beacons (4-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center as 9.5-point favorites. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 155.5.

Valparaiso vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -9.5 155.5

Beacons Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso has yet to play a game this season that ended with a combined score over 155.5 points.

Valparaiso's games this season have had an average of 136.6 points, 18.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Valparaiso's ATS record is 6-4-0 this year.

Valparaiso has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Beacons have been at least a +375 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Valparaiso has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Valparaiso vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 5 55.6% 91.5 158.8 77.2 146.6 153.3 Valparaiso 0 0% 67.3 158.8 69.4 146.6 143.3

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

The Beacons' 67.3 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 77.2 the Bulldogs allow.

Valparaiso vs. Samford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 4-5-0 2-3 6-3-0 Valparaiso 6-4-0 3-1 2-8-0

Valparaiso vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Valparaiso 13-3 Home Record 8-7 8-7 Away Record 2-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

