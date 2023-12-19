The Valparaiso Beacons (0-6) meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Edmunds Center. This clash will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

Valparaiso vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Chanel Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Kerrighan Dunn: 9.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Chanelle McDonald: 8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Karianna Woods: 4.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

