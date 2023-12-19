The Samford Bulldogs (9-2) hope to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Valparaiso Beacons (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Samford vs. Valparaiso matchup in this article.

Valparaiso vs. Samford Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Valparaiso vs. Samford Betting Trends

Valparaiso is 6-4-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year, the Beacons have an ATS record of 3-1.

Samford has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six out of the Bulldogs' nine games have gone over the point total.

