Tuesday's game that pits the Samford Bulldogs (9-2) against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-7) at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 80-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Samford. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Valparaiso vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 80, Valparaiso 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-8.9)

Samford (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Valparaiso's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, while Samford's is 4-5-0. The Beacons have gone over the point total in two games, while Bulldogs games have gone over six times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons' -23 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.3 points per game (318th in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per outing (141st in college basketball).

Valparaiso pulls down 35.5 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball) while conceding 40.8 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.3 boards per game.

Valparaiso knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 30.5% rate (289th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 31.2% from deep.

The Beacons average 84.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (337th in college basketball), and give up 87 points per 100 possessions (113th in college basketball).

Valparaiso wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.2 (131st in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.