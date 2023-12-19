Tuesday's game between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-3) and the Valparaiso Beacons (2-6) at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bethune-Cookman squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Beacons took care of business in their last game 83-64 against Chicago State on Saturday.

Valparaiso vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Valparaiso vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 71, Valparaiso 63

Other MVC Predictions

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

The Beacons' signature win this season came against the Chicago State Cougars, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 356) in our computer rankings. The Beacons secured the 83-64 win at home on December 9.

Valparaiso has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Valparaiso is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Valparaiso Leaders

Leah Earnest: 15.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 52.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

15.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 52.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Olivia Brown: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Saniya Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Nevaeh Jackson: 5.0 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

5.0 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Ava Interrante: 6.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons have been outscored by 8.0 points per game (posting 63.5 points per game, 229th in college basketball, while conceding 71.5 per contest, 303rd in college basketball) and have a -64 scoring differential.

