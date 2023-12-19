Notre Dame vs. Citadel: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 19
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) are favored by 9.5 points against the Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network. The point total in the matchup is set at 128.5.
Notre Dame vs. Citadel Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Notre Dame
|-9.5
|128.5
Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats
- Notre Dame's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 128.5 points eight times.
- The average point total in Notre Dame's contests this year is 132.4, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Fighting Irish are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Notre Dame has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Fighting Irish have played as a favorite of -550 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 128.5
|% of Games Over 128.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Notre Dame
|8
|80%
|64.6
|135.8
|67.8
|134.2
|136.2
|Citadel
|6
|75%
|71.2
|135.8
|66.4
|134.2
|138.9
Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends
- The Fighting Irish average 64.6 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 66.4 the Bulldogs give up.
- Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Notre Dame vs. Citadel Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Notre Dame
|5-5-0
|2-1
|3-7-0
|Citadel
|5-3-0
|2-1
|3-5-0
Notre Dame vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Notre Dame
|Citadel
|11-8
|Home Record
|5-9
|0-10
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-13-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|73
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|66.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.5
|9-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
