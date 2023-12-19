The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) are favored by 9.5 points against the Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network. The point total in the matchup is set at 128.5.

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Notre Dame -9.5 128.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 128.5 points eight times.

The average point total in Notre Dame's contests this year is 132.4, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Fighting Irish are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Fighting Irish have played as a favorite of -550 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 8 80% 64.6 135.8 67.8 134.2 136.2 Citadel 6 75% 71.2 135.8 66.4 134.2 138.9

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

The Fighting Irish average 64.6 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 66.4 the Bulldogs give up.

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 5-5-0 2-1 3-7-0 Citadel 5-3-0 2-1 3-5-0

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Citadel 11-8 Home Record 5-9 0-10 Away Record 4-11 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

