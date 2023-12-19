The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) will meet the Citadel Bulldogs (5-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Game Information

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Markus Burton: 14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • J.R. Konieczny: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tae Davis: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Julian Roper: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Carey Booth: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Citadel Players to Watch

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank
351st 61.9 Points Scored 69.3 283rd
75th 66.1 Points Allowed 64.9 57th
167th 33.6 Rebounds 34.8 117th
241st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.9 199th
255th 6.6 3pt Made 7.2 198th
305th 11.1 Assists 10.8 318th
94th 10.7 Turnovers 10.1 59th

