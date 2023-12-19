The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) face the Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 on ACC Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Citadel matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Citadel Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-9.5) 129.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-8.5) 129.5 -520 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Fighting Irish's 10 games have hit the over.

Citadel has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bulldogs games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Notre Dame is 89th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much higher than its computer rankings (176th).

The Fighting Irish's national championship odds have fallen from +25000 at the start of the season to +100000, the -biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +100000, Notre Dame has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

