The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

Notre Dame Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Irish have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 42.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

Notre Dame has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 140th.

The 64.6 points per game the Fighting Irish average are the same as the Bulldogs give up.

Notre Dame is 3-1 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame put up 73.0 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Fighting Irish played better at home last season, allowing 71.8 points per game, compared to 73.5 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Notre Dame fared better at home last season, draining 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage away from home.

