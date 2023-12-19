Tuesday's contest that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) versus the Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM on December 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Notre Dame vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 70, Citadel 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Citadel

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-5.2)

Notre Dame (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 134.5

Notre Dame's record against the spread this season is 5-5-0, and Citadel's is 5-3-0. The Fighting Irish have gone over the point total in three games, while Bulldogs games have gone over three times.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a -32 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 64.6 points per game to rank 345th in college basketball and are giving up 67.8 per contest to rank 104th in college basketball.

Notre Dame pulls down 35.7 rebounds per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 34.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Notre Dame knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (203rd in college basketball) at a 27.4% rate (346th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from deep.

The Fighting Irish's 86.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 316th in college basketball, and the 91.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 235th in college basketball.

Notre Dame has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (116th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (281st in college basketball).

