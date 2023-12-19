MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MVC teams are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Saint Louis Billikens taking on the Illinois State Redbirds.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|1:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|-
|Saint Louis Billikens at Illinois State Redbirds
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.