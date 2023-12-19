The Morehead State Eagles (8-3) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Assembly Hall as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Indiana vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -12.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

In four of eight games this season, Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 points.

Indiana's contests this year have an average total of 147.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hoosiers have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Hoosiers have played as a favorite of -1000 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Indiana vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 4 50% 74.0 150.8 73.3 138.4 141.5 Morehead State 4 50% 76.8 150.8 65.1 138.4 136.8

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

The Hoosiers average 74.0 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 65.1 the Eagles give up.

Indiana is 3-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Indiana vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 4-4-0 0-3 4-4-0 Morehead State 5-3-0 0-3 5-3-0

Indiana vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana Morehead State 15-2 Home Record 14-2 5-7 Away Record 8-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

