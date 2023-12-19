The Morehead State Eagles (6-3) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and be available via BTN.

Indiana vs. Morehead State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 17.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Trey Galloway: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Morehead State Players to Watch

Indiana vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 199th 74.1 Points Scored 73 222nd 142nd 69.3 Points Allowed 67.3 100th 259th 31.4 Rebounds 36.6 51st 303rd 7.4 Off. Rebounds 10.7 79th 362nd 3.1 3pt Made 8.4 97th 124th 14.4 Assists 14.8 105th 198th 12.1 Turnovers 13.7 303rd

