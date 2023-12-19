Indiana State vs. Tennessee State December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) face the Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Hulman Center. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Swope: 19.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayson Kent: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 16.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Conwell: 15.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Larry: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Swope: 19.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kent: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Avila: 16.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Conwell: 15.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Larry: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|Indiana State Rank
|Indiana State AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|14th
|87.4
|Points Scored
|76.7
|144th
|220th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|169th
|278th
|30.8
|Rebounds
|31.7
|250th
|353rd
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|144th
|6th
|11
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|31st
|17.2
|Assists
|13.7
|157th
|170th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.4
|218th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.