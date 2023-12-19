Tuesday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (10-1) and the Tennessee State Tigers (7-5) at Hulman Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-66 and heavily favors Indiana State to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 86, Tennessee State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-19.8)

Indiana State (-19.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Indiana State has a 6-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Tennessee State, who is 1-6-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Sycamores' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores' +187 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17 points per game) is a result of scoring 88 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 71 per contest (184th in college basketball).

Indiana State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It is grabbing 34.5 rebounds per game (263rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.1 per contest.

Indiana State connects on 4.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.1 (fifth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

The Sycamores rank sixth in college basketball with 110.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 158th in college basketball defensively with 88.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Indiana State has won the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (148th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.5 (85th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.