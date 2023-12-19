Tuesday's game between the Indiana Hoosiers (7-3) and Morehead State Eagles (8-3) squaring off at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 77-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

Indiana vs. Morehead State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 77, Morehead State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Morehead State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-9.0)

Indiana (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Indiana has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Morehead State, who is 5-3-0 ATS. The Hoosiers are 4-4-0 and the Eagles are 5-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers average 74 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per contest (239th in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential overall.

The 34.3 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 268th in the nation. Its opponents record 33.9 per outing.

Indiana makes 3.7 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball), 4.7 fewer than its opponents (8.4). It is shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc (334th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.3%.

The Hoosiers average 95.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (186th in college basketball), and give up 94.2 points per 100 possessions (277th in college basketball).

Indiana loses the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.2 (205th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.9.

