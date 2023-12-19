Tuesday's Big East schedule includes the Butler Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 Big East) versus the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3, 0-0 Big East), at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Posh Alexander: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Pierre Brooks: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jalen Thomas: 6.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

Butler vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Butler Rank Butler AVG Georgetown AVG Georgetown Rank
52nd 82.1 Points Scored 79.0 100th
109th 67.9 Points Allowed 72.9 224th
112th 34.9 Rebounds 35.1 99th
289th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11.0 56th
130th 8.0 3pt Made 9.5 36th
84th 15.2 Assists 14.5 120th
77th 10.4 Turnovers 13.4 285th

