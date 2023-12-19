The Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Georgetown matchup.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Butler has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Bulldogs' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Georgetown is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

So far this year, six out of the Hoyas' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Butler is 71st in the country. It is way higher than that, 63rd, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have made the Bulldogs' national championship odds the same now (+30000) compared to the start of the season (+30000).

With odds of +30000, Butler has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

