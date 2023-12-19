Tuesday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) and Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 81-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Butler, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on December 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler is projected to cover the spread (11.5) versus Georgetown. The two sides are expected to go over the 150.5 over/under.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -11.5

Butler -11.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -750, Georgetown +525

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 81, Georgetown 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Butler (-11.5)



Butler (-11.5) Pick OU: Over (150.5)



Butler has gone 7-3-0 against the spread, while Georgetown's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 5-5-0 and the Hoyas are 6-4-0. The teams average 161.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game (scoring 84.7 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while giving up 70.1 per contest to rank 162nd in college basketball) and have a +161 scoring differential overall.

Butler wins the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It collects 38.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 102nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.6 per outing.

Butler knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Bulldogs score 102.6 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball), while giving up 84.9 points per 100 possessions (68th in college basketball).

Butler has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (104th in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 12.7 it forces on average (127th in college basketball).

