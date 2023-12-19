Tuesday's contest at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) taking on the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 81-70 victory, as our model heavily favors Butler.

The game has no set line.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 81, Georgetown 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-11.6)

Butler (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Butler has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgetown is 4-6-0. A total of five out of the Bulldogs' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Hoyas' games have gone over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game with a +161 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (26th in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per contest (160th in college basketball).

Butler ranks 100th in the nation at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 35.6 its opponents average.

Butler connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (84th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 35.7% from deep while its opponents hit 30.5% from long range.

The Bulldogs rank 42nd in college basketball by averaging 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 67th in college basketball, allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions.

Butler has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.9 per game (101st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (130th in college basketball).

