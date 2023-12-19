Tuesday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) and the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-70 and heavily favors Butler to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 81, Georgetown 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-11.5)

Butler (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Butler is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgetown's 4-6-0 ATS record. The Bulldogs are 5-5-0 and the Hoyas are 6-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +161 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.7 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per contest (160th in college basketball).

The 38.4 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 100th in college basketball, and are 2.8 more than the 35.6 its opponents pull down per outing.

Butler makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (84th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Bulldogs rank 42nd in college basketball by averaging 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 67th in college basketball, allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions.

Butler has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (101st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (130th in college basketball).

