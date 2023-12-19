Tuesday's contest at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) squaring off against the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-70 victory, as our model heavily favors Butler.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 81, Georgetown 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-11.5)

Butler (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Butler is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgetown's 4-6-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Hoyas' games have gone over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game (scoring 84.7 points per game to rank 26th in college basketball while giving up 70.1 per outing to rank 160th in college basketball) and have a +161 scoring differential overall.

The 38.4 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 100th in college basketball, and are 2.8 more than the 35.6 its opponents grab per contest.

Butler makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (84th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (95th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs' 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 42nd in college basketball, and the 84.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 67th in college basketball.

Butler has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (101st in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 12.7 it forces on average (130th in college basketball).

