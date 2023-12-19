Tuesday's game that pits the Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) versus the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-70 in favor of Butler, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 81, Georgetown 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-11.5)

Butler (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Butler is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Georgetown's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. The Bulldogs are 5-5-0 and the Hoyas are 6-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +161 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They're putting up 84.7 points per game to rank 26th in college basketball and are giving up 70.1 per contest to rank 160th in college basketball.

Butler wins the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It collects 38.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 100th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.6 per outing.

Butler connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (84th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (95th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 30.5% from deep.

The Bulldogs rank 42nd in college basketball by averaging 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 67th in college basketball, allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions.

Butler wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 10.9 (101st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

