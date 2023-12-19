Tuesday's contest that pits the Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) versus the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-70 in favor of Butler, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 81, Georgetown 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-11.5)

Butler (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Butler is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Georgetown's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. The Bulldogs have a 5-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hoyas have a record of 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game (scoring 84.7 points per game to rank 26th in college basketball while allowing 70.1 per contest to rank 162nd in college basketball) and have a +161 scoring differential overall.

Butler wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It is pulling down 38.4 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.6 per contest.

Butler connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (84th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Bulldogs rank 43rd in college basketball by averaging 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 67th in college basketball, allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions.

Butler has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (99th in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 12.7 it forces on average (131st in college basketball).

