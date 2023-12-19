Blackhawks vs. Avalanche December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams face off on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center.
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-250)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ALT,NBCS-CHI,ESPN+
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Bedard has recorded 12 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.5 per game), taking 3.1 shots per game and shooting 12.8%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 26 total points (0.9 per game).
- Philipp Kurashev has made a major impact for Chicago this season with 18 points (six goals and 12 assists).
- This season, Nick Foligno has six goals and eight assists for Colorado.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .872 save percentage (65th in the league), with 346 total saves, while giving up 51 goals (four goals against average). He has put together a 2-10-1 record between the posts for Chicago this season.
Avalanche Players to Watch
- MacKinnon is one of Colorado's leading contributors with 47 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 33 assists this season.
- Through 31 games, Mikko Rantanen has scored 15 goals and picked up 24 assists.
- Cale Makar has 37 points for Colorado, via eight goals and 29 assists.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 22 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 213 saves with a .906% save percentage (30th in league).
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|3rd
|3.61
|Goals Scored
|2.33
|31st
|13th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|3.6
|30th
|10th
|32.1
|Shots
|27.3
|30th
|8th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|26th
|19th
|20.51%
|Power Play %
|11.58%
|29th
|8th
|83.81%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.79%
|25th
