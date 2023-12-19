The Colorado Avalanche (19-10-2) are big road favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-20-1, +200 moneyline odds). Tuesday's outing starts at 8:30 PM ET from United Center on ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 12 of 30 games this season.

The Avalanche have won 64.3% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (18-10).

This season the Blackhawks have eight wins in the 29 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter, Colorado has compiled a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

Chicago is 5-6 when it is the underdog by +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 2-8 6-3-1 6.4 3.3 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.3 3.3 7 22.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-5 3-5-2 6.3 1.7 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 1.7 3.5 5 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-8 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

