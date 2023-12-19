Ball State vs. Pittsburgh December 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (6-1) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus. This contest will begin at 12:00 PM ET.
Ball State vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Ball State Players to Watch
- Liatu King: 21.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Rapuluchi Ayodele: 8.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Aislin: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaryn Battle: 6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marley Washenitz: 3.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
