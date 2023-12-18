Monday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Indiana Pacers (13-11) and the Los Angeles Clippers (15-10) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse features the Pacers' Myles Turner and the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard as players to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Clippers

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSSC

Pacers' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Pacers fell to the Timberwolves 127-109. With 17 points, Bruce Brown was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown 17 5 2 0 1 1 Aaron Nesmith 17 5 0 0 1 2 Isaiah Jackson 12 3 4 3 2 0

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 25.7 points, 4.0 boards and 11.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Turner's numbers for the season are 16.5 points, 7.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field and 33.7% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brown is posting 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers for the season are 13.6 points, 2.2 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 2.8 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 21.1 3.5 9.1 0.5 0.4 2.8 Myles Turner 17.0 8.3 1.0 0.7 2.1 1.0 Bruce Brown 13.0 5.2 3.0 1.4 0.1 0.7 Obi Toppin 12.9 3.8 1.6 0.1 0.9 1.8 Bennedict Mathurin 14.2 3.7 2.1 0.4 0.2 1.1

