The Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (2-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

Indiana vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

The Purple Aces' 72.6 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 59 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.

Evansville is 2-4 when it scores more than 59 points.

Indiana is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 72.6 points.

The 77.4 points per game the Hoosiers record are 6.9 fewer points than the Purple Aces allow (84.3).

Indiana has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 84.3 points.

Evansville is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

The Hoosiers shoot 48.8% from the field, only 1.1% higher than the Purple Aces concede defensively.

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 19 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 65.2 FG%

19 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 65.2 FG% Sara Scalia: 15.2 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)

15.2 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57) Yarden Garzon: 11.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

11.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

8.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Sydney Parrish: 9.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)

