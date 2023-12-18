How to Watch the Indiana vs. Evansville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (2-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Indiana vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Aces' 72.6 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 59 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
- Evansville is 2-4 when it scores more than 59 points.
- Indiana is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 72.6 points.
- The 77.4 points per game the Hoosiers record are 6.9 fewer points than the Purple Aces allow (84.3).
- Indiana has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 84.3 points.
- Evansville is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
- The Hoosiers shoot 48.8% from the field, only 1.1% higher than the Purple Aces concede defensively.
Indiana Leaders
- MacKenzie Holmes: 19 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 65.2 FG%
- Sara Scalia: 15.2 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)
- Yarden Garzon: 11.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Sydney Parrish: 9.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Maine
|W 67-59
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|W 72-34
|Assembly Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 66-56
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/18/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/31/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Assembly Hall
