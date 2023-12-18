Monday's contest features the Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) and the Evansville Purple Aces (2-7) matching up at Assembly Hall in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 91-56 victory for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Hoosiers head into this matchup after a 66-56 victory against Rutgers on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Indiana vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 91, Evansville 56

Other Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Hoosiers claimed their signature win of the season, a 72-63 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who are a top 50 team (No. 42), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hoosiers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Indiana has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

The Hoosiers have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

72-63 over Princeton (No. 42) on November 25

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 89) on November 23

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 98) on November 17

67-59 on the road over Maine (No. 129) on November 30

66-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 134) on December 9

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 19 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 65.2 FG%

19 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 65.2 FG% Sara Scalia: 15.2 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)

15.2 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57) Yarden Garzon: 11.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

11.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

8.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Sydney Parrish: 9.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +166 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.4 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allow 59 per contest (89th in college basketball).

