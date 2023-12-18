The Monday college basketball slate includes three games featuring a Horizon team in action. Among those contests is the Wright State Raiders taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Wright State Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers 10:00 AM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Detroit Mercy Titans at Bellarmine Knights 6:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18 - Northern Kentucky Norse at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 -

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!