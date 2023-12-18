Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Monday college basketball slate includes three games featuring a Horizon team in action. Among those contests is the Wright State Raiders taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wright State Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers
|10:00 AM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Detroit Mercy Titans at Bellarmine Knights
|6:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|-
|Northern Kentucky Norse at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|-
