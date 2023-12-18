Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Floyd County, Indiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christian Academy Of Indiana at Medora Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Medora, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.