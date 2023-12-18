Evansville vs. UT Martin: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 18
The UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 159.5 points.
Evansville vs. UT Martin Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Evansville, Indiana
- Venue: Ford Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Evansville
|-6.5
|159.5
Evansville Betting Records & Stats
- Evansville's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 159.5 points four times.
- The average total in Evansville's games this season is 151.4, 8.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Purple Aces are 7-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Evansville has covered more often than UT Martin this season, tallying an ATS record of 7-2-0, compared to the 3-5-0 mark of UT Martin.
Evansville vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 159.5
|% of Games Over 159.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Evansville
|4
|44.4%
|81.0
|166.2
|70.4
|150.7
|144.2
|UT Martin
|4
|50%
|85.2
|166.2
|80.3
|150.7
|154.5
Additional Evansville Insights & Trends
- The Purple Aces average just 0.7 more points per game (81.0) than the Skyhawks give up (80.3).
- Evansville has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 80.3 points.
Evansville vs. UT Martin Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Evansville
|7-2-0
|0-0
|4-5-0
|UT Martin
|3-5-0
|2-3
|5-3-0
Evansville vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits
|Evansville
|UT Martin
|4-0
|Home Record
|4-0
|3-2
|Away Record
|2-4
|3-0-0
|Home ATS Record
|0-1-0
|3-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-3-0
|88.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|102.3
|72.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.0
|1-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-0-0
|2-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-2-0
