The UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 159.5 points.

Evansville vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Evansville -6.5 159.5

Evansville Betting Records & Stats

Evansville's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 159.5 points four times.

The average total in Evansville's games this season is 151.4, 8.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Purple Aces are 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

Evansville has covered more often than UT Martin this season, tallying an ATS record of 7-2-0, compared to the 3-5-0 mark of UT Martin.

Evansville vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Evansville 4 44.4% 81.0 166.2 70.4 150.7 144.2 UT Martin 4 50% 85.2 166.2 80.3 150.7 154.5

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Purple Aces average just 0.7 more points per game (81.0) than the Skyhawks give up (80.3).

Evansville has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 80.3 points.

Evansville vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Evansville 7-2-0 0-0 4-5-0 UT Martin 3-5-0 2-3 5-3-0

Evansville vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits

Evansville UT Martin 4-0 Home Record 4-0 3-2 Away Record 2-4 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 3-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 88.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 102.3 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.0 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

