Evansville vs. UT Martin December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Martin Skyhawks (5-4) play the Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Evansville vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Evansville Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 18.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 6.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Joshua Hughes: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Antonio Thomas: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Humrichous: 18.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Cuff: 6.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Hughes: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Toumi: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Thomas: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Evansville vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison
|Evansville Rank
|Evansville AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|22nd
|85.6
|Points Scored
|84.4
|32nd
|127th
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|83.3
|351st
|60th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|40.4
|11th
|222nd
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|172nd
|220th
|7
|3pt Made
|9.8
|28th
|48th
|16.3
|Assists
|14.4
|121st
|88th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|13.3
|277th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.