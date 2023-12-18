The Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) aim to continue a seven-game winning run when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Purple Aces put up 13.6 more points per game (72.6) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (59.0).
  • When it scores more than 59.0 points, Evansville is 2-4.
  • Indiana has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.6 points.
  • The Hoosiers average 6.9 fewer points per game (77.4) than the Purple Aces give up (84.3).
  • Indiana is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.3 points.
  • Evansville is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
  • The Hoosiers shoot 48.8% from the field, only 1.1% higher than the Purple Aces allow defensively.

Evansville Leaders

  • Kynidi Mason Striverson: 16.9 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Maggie Hartwig: 12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
  • Barbora Tomancova: 9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 48.5 FG%
  • Julia Palomo: 5.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Alana Striverson: 8.6 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ UT Martin L 94-82 Skyhawk Arena
12/6/2023 IUPUI L 81-75 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Lindenwood (MO) W 70-68 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/21/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center
12/30/2023 Indiana State - Meeks Family Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.