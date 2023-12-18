How to Watch the Evansville vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) aim to continue a seven-game winning run when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on B1G+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Evansville vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Aces put up 13.6 more points per game (72.6) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (59.0).
- When it scores more than 59.0 points, Evansville is 2-4.
- Indiana has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.6 points.
- The Hoosiers average 6.9 fewer points per game (77.4) than the Purple Aces give up (84.3).
- Indiana is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.3 points.
- Evansville is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
- The Hoosiers shoot 48.8% from the field, only 1.1% higher than the Purple Aces allow defensively.
Evansville Leaders
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 16.9 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Maggie Hartwig: 12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Barbora Tomancova: 9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 48.5 FG%
- Julia Palomo: 5.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Alana Striverson: 8.6 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Martin
|L 94-82
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/6/2023
|IUPUI
|L 81-75
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|W 70-68
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.