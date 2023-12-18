The UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) will aim to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Evansville vs. UT Martin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Evansville vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

ESPN+

Evansville vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Evansville Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM Evansville (-6.5) 158.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Evansville (-6.5) 158.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Evansville vs. UT Martin Betting Trends

Evansville has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

In the Purple Aces' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

UT Martin has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

So far this season, five out of the Skyhawks' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.

