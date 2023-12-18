How to Watch Evansville vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) aim to end a three-game road losing skid at the Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Evansville vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Evansville Stats Insights
- This season, the Purple Aces have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 41% of shots the Skyhawks' opponents have made.
- In games Evansville shoots higher than 41% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Purple Aces are the 124th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks sit at fourth.
- The 81 points per game the Purple Aces score are only 0.7 more points than the Skyhawks give up (80.3).
- Evansville is 4-0 when scoring more than 80.3 points.
Evansville Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Evansville has fared better when playing at home this year, posting 88.3 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game when playing on the road.
- The Purple Aces give up 62.3 points per game in home games this season, compared to 76.2 away from home.
- Evansville is averaging 6.5 threes per game, which is 0.5 fewer than it is averaging on the road (7). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.2% when playing at home and 29.2% when playing on the road.
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-89
|Ford Center
|12/5/2023
|@ BYU
|L 96-55
|Marriott Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 70-61
|Freedom Hall
|12/18/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ford Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
