The UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) aim to end a three-game road losing skid at the Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville Stats Insights

This season, the Purple Aces have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 41% of shots the Skyhawks' opponents have made.

In games Evansville shoots higher than 41% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Purple Aces are the 124th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks sit at fourth.

The 81 points per game the Purple Aces score are only 0.7 more points than the Skyhawks give up (80.3).

Evansville is 4-0 when scoring more than 80.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Evansville has fared better when playing at home this year, posting 88.3 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game when playing on the road.

The Purple Aces give up 62.3 points per game in home games this season, compared to 76.2 away from home.

Evansville is averaging 6.5 threes per game, which is 0.5 fewer than it is averaging on the road (7). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.2% when playing at home and 29.2% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Upcoming Schedule