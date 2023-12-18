Monday's contest between the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) and the Evansville Purple Aces (2-7) at Assembly Hall should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 91-56 and heavily favors Indiana to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Purple Aces are coming off of a 70-68 victory over Lindenwood (MO) in their last game on Saturday.

Evansville vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Evansville vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 91, Evansville 56

Other MVC Predictions

Evansville Schedule Analysis

Against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions on December 16, the Purple Aces notched their best win of the season, a 70-68 home victory.

The Hoosiers have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Evansville is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 16.9 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

16.9 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Maggie Hartwig: 12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Barbora Tomancova: 9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 48.5 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 48.5 FG% Julia Palomo: 5.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Alana Striverson: 8.6 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces' -106 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.6 points per game (99th in college basketball) while allowing 84.3 per contest (357th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Purple Aces are scoring 12.1 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than away (79.3).

In 2023-24 Evansville is giving up 24.6 fewer points per game at home (73.4) than on the road (98.0).

