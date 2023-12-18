The Butler Bulldogs (6-2) meet a fellow Big East squad, the UConn Huskies (4-3), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at XL Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Butler vs. UConn Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Butler Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Players to Watch

Paige Bueckers: 19.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Aaliyah Edwards: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Aubrey Griffin: 7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Nika Muhl: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK KK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn Players to Watch

Bueckers: 19.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Edwards: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Griffin: 7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Muhl: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.