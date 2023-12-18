Monday's game that pits the No. 17 UConn Huskies (7-3) versus the Butler Bulldogs (7-3) at XL Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-54 in favor of UConn, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Bulldogs' last game on Sunday ended in an 84-51 victory against Chicago State.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: SNY

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 78, Butler 54

Other Big East Predictions

Butler Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 3, the Bulldogs defeated the Wisconsin Badgers (No. 83 in our computer rankings) by a score of 59-51.

Butler has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

The Huskies have tied for the 105th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Butler is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

Butler 2023-24 Best Wins

59-51 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 83) on December 3

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 177) on November 18

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 186) on November 12

76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 220) on November 25

67-46 at home over Bradley (No. 323) on November 29

Butler Leaders

Caroline Strande: 16.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

16.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Rachel Kent: 10.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

10.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66) Sydney Jaynes: 8.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

8.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Jordan Meulemans: 11.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 50.8 3PT% (31-for-61)

11.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 50.8 3PT% (31-for-61) Ari Wiggins: 5.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +101 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.1 points per game (174th in college basketball) while allowing 57.0 per contest (68th in college basketball).

