The Indiana Pacers, Bruce Brown included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brown, in his last showing, had 17 points in a 127-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

In this article we will look at Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.3 13.0 Rebounds -- 4.7 5.2 Assists -- 2.9 3.0 PRA -- 19.9 21.2 PR -- 17 18.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Clippers

Brown is responsible for attempting 9.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

Brown's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.8 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 110 points per game, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

The Clippers concede 43.4 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 24.9 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bruce Brown vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 30 13 7 2 1 0 1 1/13/2023 25 9 3 4 1 1 1 1/5/2023 22 9 6 3 1 2 2 11/25/2022 31 8 4 4 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.