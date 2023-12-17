When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Tyler Johnson score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in five of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.
  • Johnson has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Johnson's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:49 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:52 Home W 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

